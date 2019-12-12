× Residents hope possible new Amazon facility rejuvenates Frayser-Raleigh area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A building permit has been pulled for what many speculate will be another enormous Amazon fulfillment facility in the Frayser-Raleigh area.

Work is underway on the facility off New Allen Road, and people in the area said if the building is for Amazon, that could bring renewed life to the neighborhood.

Just north of the Nike facility in Frayser, it’s a full construction site at a spot many people think will be another Amazon facility and bring at least 1,000 jobs.

A building permit filed Wednesday calls it Project Iris — a four-story sort facility. Property records show Amazon owns the parcel of land.

Less than a mile away, clippers inside On the Spot Cuts and Styles are eager to know what’s coming to the site.

“New jobs, higher pay, enhancement of life,” Jobe Oliver said.

Oliver said he’s heard talk that the facility might be Amazon, and he’s hoping that “good news” is true.

Other Amazon centers in the Mid-South offer salaries of at least $15 per hour.

“It’s hard to live right now, and the actual minimum wage is way below that,” Oliver said.

Oliver said if it’s Amazon or another site bringing a large number of jobs, change will happen.

“Not only is it going to enhance the area, but it’s going to improve the area,” Oliver said. “Bringing that many people into the area, what happens is most people want to live close to work, and when they do that, guess what they do? They gotta eat. They gotta shop.”

Amazon would not confirm to WREG if the site will be its fulfillment center, but a company spokesperson sent the following statement.