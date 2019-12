CORDOVA, Tenn. — Authorities released video of a man they say robbed a local Game Exchange.

On December 9, the suspect entered the North Germantown store and stood in line behind another customer. When the clerk turned his attention to the suspect, the man demanded money for the cash register and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.