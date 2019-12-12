Police: Man shot while trying to break into apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was shot Thursday while trying to break into an apartment near Highland and Southern.

Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of Spottswood.

They found one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was listed in critical condition.

Officers detained one male on the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Police said the victim was trying to break into a residence when he was shot.

