Police: Man shot while trying to break into apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was shot Thursday while trying to break into an apartment near Highland and Southern.
Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of Spottswood.
They found one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was listed in critical condition.
Officers detained one male on the scene and are continuing to investigate.
Police said the victim was trying to break into a residence when he was shot.
35.112813 -89.948274