× Panola County constable killed in crash; two in custody

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Panola County constable was killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s deputies, law enforcement officers from Charleston, Mississippi were chasing someone in a stolen car when the suspect crashed into another law enforcement officer. That officer was killed.

The crash happened on Highway 35 South and Highway 6.

The name of the constable, one of two in the county, hasn’t been officially released.

Authorities say it appears the constable was not assisting in the chase.

A source close to the investigation confirmed two teenagers were in the stolen car that collided with the constable. The two teenagers are now in custody.