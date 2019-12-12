× Man stabbed at Raleigh shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed at a Raleigh shopping center, and police have a woman in custody.

Memphis Police said a man was stabbed in the area of Kroger at 3860 Austin Peay Highway.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have one women detained. It is not yet clear if that woman is a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update this story as we learn more.