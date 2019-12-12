× Man shot while trying to break into apartment on Spottswood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man was shot Thursday while trying to break into an apartment near Highland and Southern.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. at the University Highlands apartments in the 3400 block of Spottswood.

Officers detained one man on the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Police said the victim was trying to break into a residence when he was shot.

It was a scary situation that neighbors were shocked to hear about, but they’re hoping this failed burglary attempt will serve as a deterrent to any future criminals. Residents said they’ve never had a violent break-in like this. “That’s why I was alarmed when I heard about it,” Ladarius Jordan said. “A break-in is unusual around here. But I guess you gotta be on your Ps and Qs at times.” “I mean, I haven’t heard about any break-ins,” Alisha Stephenson said. “You might hear an argument or something, but nothing too serious.” People WREG spoke with said the resident had every right to protect his home and property. “It comes to safety first,” Jordan said. “If someone’s trying to attempt a burglary or robbery of your home, you have all rights to defend yourself. It just so happens that the person got shot.” WREG sent multiple crews to the scene this afternoon, and Memphis Police still had multiple officers at the complex more than four hours after the shooting. The accused burglar was listed in critical condition. “I don’t know what happened to the guy, hopefully he’s not dead, but if he’s gonna steal, he should be ready for the consequences,” Michael Stephenson said. MPD said this is still an ongoing investigation. No charges have yet been filed.