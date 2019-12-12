× Man charged with murder; witnesses say James’ Lounge victims were trying to defuse situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting at the James’ Lounge early Wednesday morning.

Cededrick Ivory was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

According to police, first responders were called to James Lounge in the 3100 block of Summer Avenue early Wednesday morning and found Anthony Travis dead in the parking lot as the result of multiple gun shot wounds.

Another shooting victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities said several witnesses came forward after the incident and identified Ivory as the gunman. They said the victims were trying to defuse a tense situation between other individuals when Ivory allegedly started shooting.