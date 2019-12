Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead inside a home in southeast Memphis early Thursday morning and investigators told WREG they suspect foul play.

According to police, a female arrived home at the Waterview Apartment on Arbor Valley Lane and found her boyfriend had been shot.

Authorities told WREG's Jerrita Patterson that the door of the home has been kicked in and they suspect foul play.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you know anything that could help police.