Flu outbreak in Tennessee, Mississippi now among the worst in the nation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you don't have the flu, there's a good chance you know someone who does as it is now widespread in the Mid-South.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a very high number of flu cases in Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and other southern states. Arkansas reported moderate flu activity.

According to their data, the number of flu cases in the United States has nearly doubled from a week ago and the flu season is only just getting started.

Health officials said it's not too late to vaccinated. They say that it is the best way to reduced the risk from flu and its potentially serious complications.

Many health clinics and pharmacists offer flu shots for free.

This time of year it is also a good idea to practice good hygiene. Health officials said you need to wash your hands frequently and watch your diet, because that can affect your immune system.

Those most at risk for the flu are those over 65 and young children.