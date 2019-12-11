× Tigers redshirt freshman Boyce enters NCAA transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers redshirt freshman Ryan Boyce has entered the NCAA transfer portal and could transfer from the University of Memphis, WREG has confirmed.

Boyce has only briefly appeared in five games with the Tigers this season, averaging 1.2 points per game. He walked onto the U of M after playing under now-Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway at East High School.

Boyce redshirted his freshman year with the Tigers.

The transfer portal allows college athletes to explore their options for transferring, but it does not necessarily mean the student-athlete will leave the current school.

Along with freshman phenom James Wiseman, Boyce was part of the 2017 East High team that won a state championship.

Recently, the TSSAA declared both Wiseman and Boyce ineligible to play at East High during the school’s championship-winning season.

On Oct. 3, Judge Jim Kyle sided with the TSSAA, saying Wiseman and Boyce were in fact ineligible because of a prior relationship with then-East High head coach Penny Hardaway. Both Wiseman and Boyce played summer ball for Hardaway’s AAU team, Team Penny.

The school is appealing the decision, but if the ruling stands, East High School could be forced to vacate its 2017-18 state basketball title, which doesn’t sit well with students and staff at East.

Judge Kyle, the judge who sided with the TSSAA in this 2017 case, is the same judge who issued the temporary restraining order to allow Wiseman to keep playing for the Tigers after being ruled likely ineligible three games into the season.