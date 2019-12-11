× Tigers DC Fuller follows Norvell to Florida State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The defensive coordinator for the Memphis Tigers football team will be following the Tigers’ former head coach to Tallahassee.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller will take a job of the same position in Mike Norvell’s staff at Florida State, WREG has confirmed.

The 2019 season was Fuller’s first and only season in Memphis.

Fuller lead the defense for Memphis’ 12-1 season, leading to a Cotton Bowl appearance.

WREG reported Saturday after Memphis’ win over Cincinnati in the AAC Championship that Norvell would leave as the head coach for the Tigers and take the job as the head coach of the Seminoles.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield was named interim head coach and will coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

The University of Memphis is engaged in an active search to find a new head coach.