Teen tells police he broke into 36 vehicles in a night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old told Memphis police that he broke into 36 vehicles in one night, taking $10 and a handgun from one, according to court records.

Police said that several people in a neighborhood near Raleigh Lagrange and Bartlett Road called police Monday, saying their vehicles had been broken into overnight.

Two of those victims caught the same two male suspects on video, breaking into their vehicles and taking a gun from the center console of one vehicle.

From the video, investigators identified Hussein Mberwa, along with another defendant mentioned in an affidavit but not listed in the Shelby County Jail.

Mberwa is currently charged with two counts of auto burglary and theft of property.

Mberwa allegedly admitted to police Wednesday that he’d broken into 36 vehicles in the early morning hours Monday.