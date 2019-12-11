× Problem Solvers update: Another customer claims unfinished work by flooring contractor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A flooring contractor in the middle of a court battle could face a new one from another customer who saw our previous coverage and wanted to sound the alarm.

Bradley Duffield said Sean Robinson never finished tiling work inside a bathroom at his Cordova home.

Duffield said he found Robinson, who runs Robinson Floor Coverings, through Facebook. He agreed to pay $1,000 for the work they listed in an invoice.

But he said things started to go wrong right away.

“The first time he came he was four hours late,” Duffield said.

He said the scheduling never improved. Duffield said he’d text Robinson, who would promise to come on a specific day but would never follow up.

Scheduling wasn’t the only issue. He said Robinson’s work was disappointing, too.

“When I got the plumber over here, he was like, ‘Why did this guy tear the pipe up that’s in the ground?'” Duffield said.

WREG called Robinson to get an explanation. He called back and said he considered the job complete and stood by his work.

That’s disappointing to Duffield, who said he’s going to have to get most of it redone.

“If you know anyone getting work by him, tell them don’t do it,” Duffield said.

He said he plans to file in small claims court for at least $500.

WREG’s Problem Solvers recently covered a court hearing for Robinson facing a theft charge for unfinished work for an Arlington woman. If that case, he said he plans to pay the victim back more than $2,000 before his next hearing in early January.

WREG will be in court to see if that promise is kept.