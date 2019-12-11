× Operation All-In nets 54 arrests in property crime crackdown

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The results are in, and one night after a law enforcement operation that included a high-speed pursuit, local authorities believe they’ve undercut a recent rise in property crime.

About a half-dozen departments were involved in Operation All-In, and by the end of the night, 54 arrests had been made. The sheriff’s office and police say those results will send a major message to Mid-South criminals.

There was no shortage of action during the overnight enhanced patrol. Of the 54 total arrests, 24 were felonies.

The concerted effort seemed to pay off, as 148 grams of weed, more than 1,000 grams of illegal pills, two vehicles and a gun were among the items seized.

“This is not about trying to stop citizens and make traffic stops,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said. “We are trying to make significant impact arrests. We’re looking for the felons.”

The longest lists of charges belong to Martez Winton and Brian Franklin, the two suspects who evaded a traffic stop and led deputies on a foot chase. They face five charges each, related to drugs and evading arrest.

Despite the busy night, there is still concern with an increase in holiday season crime. So there are words of warning for shoppers who are holding money and buying presents: Lock your car doors, and don’t leave your vehicle running.

“They wait for that opportunity,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Dowdy said. “It’s just like everybody’s always heard. Most of these crimes are crimes of opportunity.”

For people who want to help, there’s a simple way. Law enforcement asks that if you have any information or tips, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.