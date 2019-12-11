One dead, two injured after shooting outside Highland Heights night club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others injured following a disturbance at a Highland Heights night club.

Police were called to James Lounge in the 3100 block of Summer Avenue around midnight about a disturbance inside the club. The involved parties appear to have gone outside where shots were fired, authorities said.

One person was killed. Two others were taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Investigators have not released any information on the victim or suspect(s).

Video from the scene also showed a wrecked vehicle nearby. Authorities said they are treating it as being connected to the incident, but couldn’t say how.