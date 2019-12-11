× Memphis woman carjacked while waiting to drive her kids to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a typical start to the day for Claudia Gonzalez. She got in her truck Wednesday morning and waited for her sons to come out so she could take them to school.

But seconds later, her routine was violently interrupted.

Using her daughter to translate, she said a man ran up the driveway of their Truman Avenue home in the Wells Station neighborhood and pulled her out of the vehicle. She said he put a gun to her back after that.

“She did think that she just wanted to run, but she was scared that if she moved he would shoot at her back,” Gonzalez’s daughter said.

Taking what he wanted, Gonzalez said the man jumped in her truck and started driving away.

“When the man got in the truck, that’s the part where she ran inside to wake up my dad and screamed,” Gonzalez’s daughter said.

Sprinting outside in a panic, Gonzalez’s husband tried to stop the robber, but it was far too late. He was long gone.

Gonzalez and her husband are still in shock but grateful their boys hadn’t made it out to the car yet. Had this happened a minute later, the 13 and 15-year-olds would have been in the vehicle.

“She didn’t actually really care about the truck. She only cared about my brothers,” Gonzalez’s daughter said.

Gonzalez’s husband is also glad she wasn’t hurt.

The family is hoping the carjacker is caught soon.