Live at 9: Strickland on solid waste plan, Angel Tree, electric facials & Watercooler Wednesday

Strickland on solid waste plan

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is working to get approval for a rate increase from the city council on a solid waste plan. He claims if rejected, Memphians will see a dramatic reduction in services and job losses in 2020.

Salvation Army Angel Tree

Christmas is just two weeks from now, but the Salvation Army says there are still plenty of angels who need to be adopted from this season's Angel Tree program.

Dr. Phil Wenk is here with how you can help.

The Electric Facial

A celebrity red carpet favorite that'll leave anyone with super star skin once they walk out the door. Amber Sam Thompson with Renew Wellness Spa in Germantown is here to explain how it works.

Watercooler Wednesday

It's Watercooler Wednesday and joining us on the panel are Ena Esco and Bev Johnson.