Lawmakers work to bring alcohol to the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two local politicians are sponsoring bills that, if approved, would allow for the sale of alcohol and beer at the Memphis Zoo.

Under current legislation, alcoholic drinks can only be sold and served after receiving a permit, and only during fundraisers and special events. The new bill, sponsored by Senator Brian Kelsey and Rep. Karen Camper, would allow for sales during normal operating hours.

“The Memphis Zoo is one of the top zoos in America,” said Kelsey. “Revenue from alcohol sales will allow it to upgrade even more of its world-class exhibits. I’m happy to work with the zoo and with my colleagues from Shelby County to help this treasure of our community.”

“The Memphis Zoo is one of the great educational and entertainment resources in our city,” added Camper. “I am glad that with this bill we will be able to expand opportunities for our businesses and citizens to enjoy the zoo in new and exciting ways.”

The Memphis Zoo released a statement saying that they “see this as a potential opportunity to raise incremental revenue and provide the option to guests that would like to purchase alcohol during their visit.”

Similar legislation was passed in Knoxville last year.

The Tennessee General Assembly will be back in Nashville for a new year on January 14.