× Illnesses close Humboldt City Schools for two days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Humboldt City Schools will be closed the next two days due to the flu and other illnesses, a release from the school district said.

All of the district’s schools will be closed Dec. 12 and 13 due to the flu and other illnesses, the release said. All after-school activities are also cancelled.

Students will return to school Monday, Dec. 16.

The district’s release said it is taking these proactive steps due to a significant increase in absences of faculty, staff and students for the last three days.

The schools and school buses will be sanitized during the closure.

The district stressed to students and others to wash their hands, to cover coughs and sneezes and to stay home and avoid contact with others when sick.