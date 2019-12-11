Grizzlies overcome slow start to knock off the Suns

Posted 11:12 pm, December 11, 2019

PHOENIX — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 115-108.

Memphis won two games in a row for the first time in nearly a month and improved to 6-0 when Brooks scores at least 20 points.

Phoenix was led by Frank Kaminsky, who scored a season-high 24 points. The Suns have lost five of their last six on their home court.

Phoenix scored the first 11 points of the game, but the Grizzlies quickly responded to take a 27-19 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Memphis never trailed in the fourth quarter.

