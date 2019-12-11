× Bethel Labelle Community Center to temporarily close for construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local community center will be closing its doors for several weeks as improvements are made to the facility.

According to the city of Memphis, Bethel Labelle Community Center, which services the Bethel Grove, Orange Mound and surrounding communities, will be closed until early next spring to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the building.

The closure means that Memphis Athletic Ministries will also not be able to host programming for juveniles and families.

“We do recognize and apologize for the inconvenience to the families who use Bethel Labelle on a regular basis,” the city said in a released statement. “The City of Memphis and its Parks division along with MAM, will work over the next few weeks to find a suitable location in the neighborhood for MAM to resume serving Bethel Labelle families. Once a substitute location is secured, we will release those details.”

The facilities will close Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear when the doors will be reopened.