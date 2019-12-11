× Authorities searching for escaped Mississippi inmates

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Corrections has issued an alert for two inmates who escaped from custody on Tuesday.

Authorities identified the escapees as Abraham Anderson and James Henderson, and said both men were able to escape while in transitional housing.

Anderson, 39, was serving a year behind bars after being convicted on drug-related charges in Alcorn County.

Henderson,64, was sentenced to eight years on an aggravated assault charge in Washington County.

If you see them, call (662) 745-6611.