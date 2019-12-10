Young men caught on top of Hickory Hill gun store identified by police

Posted 6:55 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57AM, December 10, 2019

Robert McGee and Lakenyon Thompson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two young men arrested after police say they tried to rob a gun store have been identified.

Robert McGee, 19, and Lakenyon Thompson, 18, were both charged with burglary, theft of property and unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon.

On December 9, officers said the armed suspects may have entered The Gun Store through a wall, intending to steal guns.

When officers arrived they said they saw one of the suspects inside holding a gun. Police secured the perimeter of the building while the suspects made their way to the roof of the building with several of the store’s guns in tow.

Police launched their drones over the store to get a “birds-eye” view of the two armed suspects, eventually talking them into giving up. They were taken into custody around 9 a.m.

