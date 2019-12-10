× Suspect shot after officers respond to domestic incident in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Authorities have confirmed that an officer opened fire on a suspect after responding to a domestic incident in Desoto County.

It happened at the Countryside Apartments in Horn Lake.

The District Attorney’s office confirmed to WREG that officers were called to the scene for a domestic incident. It’s unclear what happened next, but the suspect was shot. He was taken to the hospital and is reportedly expected to be okay.

This is a developing story.