Suspect shot after officers respond to domestic incident in Horn Lake

Posted 12:42 pm, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, December 10, 2019

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Authorities have confirmed that an officer opened fire on a suspect after responding to a domestic incident in Desoto County.

It happened at the Countryside Apartments in Horn Lake.

The District Attorney’s office confirmed to WREG that officers were called to the scene for a domestic incident. It’s unclear what happened next, but the suspect was shot.  He was taken to the hospital and is reportedly expected to be okay.

This is a developing story.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.