× Shots fired between suspect and police at Horn Lake apartments

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A Horn Lake officer opened fire on a suspect after responding to a call in Desoto County, authorities confirmed.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Countryside Apartments on Goodman Road in Horn Lake.

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 10 a.m., District Attorney John Champion said.

As officers arrived they got information on a suspect vehicle, and an officer saw the suspect in the vehicle.

The suspect jumped out and started running to the Countryside Apartments, firing a shot at an officer in the process.

The officer shot back and the bullet grazed the suspect, who was taken to the hospital and is reportedly expected to be okay.

The officer was not hit by gunfire.

Harn Lake Police said the officer involved is on paid administrative leave. The investigation is being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.