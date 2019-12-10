Shelby County deputies searching for suspect after pursuit, chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County authorities are setting up a search for a suspect in southeast Shelby County after a traffic stop led to a chase and crash.

The incident happened as a WREG reporter was doing a ride-along with deputies Tuesday evening around 5 p.m.

Law enforcement tried to make a stop off Holmes and Easterly but the car in question did not stop. They chose not to pursue.

That same car was found a short time later having crashed off Shelby Drive, near Southwind High.

Two suspects fled the vehicle into a wooded residential area nearby. They were considered armed.

Law enforcement found drugs and firearms in the abandoned car.

One suspect has since been taken into custody. The other suspect is still at large and a perimeter is being established, although deputies found his ID.

The only suspect info being released right now is that the suspect has on a yellow hoodie and jeans.

The sheriff's office Tuesday was doing an “enhanced patrol” operation in southeast Shelby County due to an increase in property crimes.