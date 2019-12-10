× Newspaper delivery driver’s car shot in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A woman delivering newspapers in Germantown had her car sprayed with bullets on her route Monday morning, police said.

The woman told police she was in the area of Pangbourne Cove and Cross Village when two males in a dark burgundy sedan drove up and began asking her questions. When she drove away, they followed her north on Germantown.

That’s when they began shooting at her vehicle, she said. The suspects turned West onto Stout Road.

Meanwhile, patrol officers say at 3:55 a.m., they spotted two vehicles driving at high speed on Germantown Road near Stout Road, with gunfire coming from one of them. They followed the vehicles before losing sight of them.

The woman called 911, and eventually came in contact with officers near West Street and Poplar.

She was not injured, but police said several bullets struck her vehicle.

35.067596 -89.808946