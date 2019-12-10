× Missouri woman may be in danger, car located in Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — The vehicle of a missing Missouri woman was located in Arkansas late Monday evening, just hours after authorities said she may be in danger after a mental breakdown.

According to KFVS, Michelle Bell left Caurthersville around 2 a.m. Monday.

At some point, a man told authorities that he saw the 36-year-old get out of her car claiming that she saw snakes inside. She then got back inside and continued southbound on Interstate 55.

Based on that information, authorities said they were concerned that Bell may be in danger.

He car was located late Monday night in Mississippi County, Arkansas near Joiner. Bell was not near her car.

Bell is listed as missing buy the Missouri Highway Patrol.

If you know anything, call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 658-2242.