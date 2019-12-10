× Matt Luke joins Georgia coaching staff

ATHENS, Ga. — Former Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke has officially joined Bulldog nation after accepting a job at the University of Georgia.

The university made the announcement Tuesday saying Luke was hired at the new associate head coach and offensive line coach. He’ll be replacing Sam Pittman who was just introduced as the new head coach at the University of Arkansas on Monday.

In a statement to Dawg Nation, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he’s “excited” to add Luke to the mix.

“He’s a proven football coach who has a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the offensive line. He has a great reputation among those who have played for him and it’s obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him.”

The news of Luke’s hiring comes just days after Ole Miss announced they had dismissed him from the program after three seasons.

Luke, a former Ole Miss offensive lineman, was elevated to interim head coach about two weeks before preseason practice started in 2017 when Mississippi fired Hugh Freeze. Luke guided the Rebels, who were already banned from the postseason by the NCAA, to a 6-6 season that helped him land a four-year deal through 2021. With the program facing another bowl ban in 2018 and other NCAA sanctions, Luke and the Rebels went 5-7. Ole Miss finished this season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the SEC, including a 21-20 loss on Thanksgiving night to Mississippi State. After Luke’s departure, the university hired Lane Kiffin to lead the team.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs played in the College Football Playoff championship game after the 2017 season, an overtime loss to Alabama. In 2018, Georgia finished first in the SEC in rushing offense and second in scoring offense. This year’s squad earned a Sugar Bowl berth.