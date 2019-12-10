× Man charged with stealing Mercedes, injuring owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man who left his Mercedes running at an airport area gas station was injured when he tried to stop a suspect who jumped in it and drove away.

Tuesday, the driver of the Mercedes parked it at an Exxon station in the 3300 block of Winchester and left it running when he went inside the store, police said.

When he saw another man get in his car, he grabbed at the door handle, but the driver sped off, throwing the victim to the ground and running over his forearm. He was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

A witness followed the Mercedes to Parkway Village, calling police in the process.

The driver of the Mercedes turned onto Wooddale, struck a concrete wall and ran off. Police found him in the 4500 block of Wooddale.

Austin Martin, 21, is charged with aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft.