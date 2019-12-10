Live: Rapid transit route, essential oils and your pet & more!

New rapid transit bus route

A new rapid transit system is expected to save thousands of travel hours for Memphis commuters. Gary Rosenfeld talks about routines, routes and how much time and money you could save.

Essential oils and your pet's health

The use of essential oils is on the rise for everything from skincare to house cleaning. While many are gentle on the body and good for the environment, Dr. Angie Zinkus says they may pose a danger to your pets.

The top holiday scams

'Tis the season for holiday scams! While many of us are caught up in the rush of the Christmas season, we may not realize we're also being targeted. Kathy Stokes shares a list of the top holiday scams.

Comedian Hannibal Burress

Comedian Hannibal Burress has roots in the south and popularity across the nation. This weekend he's bringing that talent to the Mid-South at Minglewood Hall.

Giving to those with dementia

Thousands of Memphians are opening their hearts and their pockets to give to those in need. Debra Jones is using this time to take on a monumental task of shinning a light on dementia patients.