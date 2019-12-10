Four Memphis women arrested for stealing from Franklin mall, running over officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis women are facing charges after allegedly stealing from a Franklin, Tennessee, mall and injuring an officer during their attempted escape.

Franklin Police said the four women — Eugenia Thomas, 28; Samora Woods, 22; Davianna Livingston, 20; and Laquasha Irving, 28 — are now out on bond after they stole property worth more than $4,000 from the Cool Springs Galleria mall and running into an officer with their vehicle.

Police said they began watching the women after they started acting suspiciously in the mall parking lot.

Thomas, Woods and Livingston entered the Macy’s store and started to take “large quantities of merchandise.” Police said Irving was the getaway driver and had her vehicle at the curb, waiting on the other three women, who left the store with armfuls of stolen items.

Officers tried to arrest one woman who was already in the car, and Irving put the car into reverse and accelerated, striking the officer’s head and knocking him to the ground.

Police said Irving also hit a police cruiser during the attempted getaway.

Franklin Police said the women stole 61 items of clothing valued at $4,300. The women also had anti-theft tools and marijuana.

The officer who was hit by the car was not seriously injured.

Thomas and Livingston both face charges of felony theft and possession of anti-theft tools.

Woods faces a felony theft charge.

Irving faces felony theft and aggravated assault charges.

All four women, who are from Memphis, are out on bond, and they are all due in court in Franklin on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

Franklin Police said they are currently saturating the Cool Springs Galleria as part of the department’s Operation Not in Our Mall. They said the operation has resulted in more than 31 arrests and recovered more than $13,000 in stolen items since Black Friday. The heavy police presence will continue at the mall through Christmas.