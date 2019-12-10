Family: One woman injured after tractor trailer accident in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was reportedly taken to the hospital following an accident on Malone between Shelby Drive and Holmes.

WREG’s Melissa Moon made the scene and said the accident involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

She briefly spoke with a man who claimed to be the brother of the woman in the other vehicle. He said she was traveling down the road when the tractor trailer clipped her.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police have not released any information.