× U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals arrested a murder suspect in East Memphis on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals say Lundarius Brown was arrested in the 1500 block of South Highland Street.

Brown was wanted for several violent crimes, including first degree murder, attempted attempted first degree murder, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Shelby County had issued warrants for Brown’s arrest on October 26, 2019. The U.S. Marshals Task Forced adopted the case.

The U.S. Marshals say that the door of the residence had to be forced open, but that Brown was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.