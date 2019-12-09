× U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas murder suspect in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a murder suspect from Jonesboro, Arkansas in Memphis.

The U.S. Marshals say that JaColby Haggard has been arrested for first degree murder.

Haggard is accused of shooting and killing Andrew Powell in Jonesboro on November 30, 2019.

The District Court of Craighead County issued a warrant for Haggard’s arrest on December 3, 2019.

U.S. Marshals found Haggard hiding in a home in the 700 block of Gilleas. Haggard was arrested without incident.