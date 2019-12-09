× Tiger fans ready for a trip to Dallas for Cotton Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers are going to a major bowl game after their thrilling AAC Championship win this weekend — but what will take to get to the Cotton Bowl in the Dallas area?

Penn State is listed as the official home team for the Cotton Bowl, but Memphis fans should have the upper hand when it comes to travel.

If you take I-40, it’s only about a 6-and-a-half hour drive from Memphis. From Pennsylvania, you’d probably have to fly.

But that’s not the only consideration.

A big winning drive helped the Tigers lock in for the Cotton Bowl. Students like Paul Gorham are also locked in for a drive to Dallas.

“I already got my tickets and I’m ready to go,” Gorham said.

He didn’t want to wait, and said he and his dad got tickets right away.

“The university, they hadn’t started their ticket sale yet before, so we did it as soon as the tickets opened,” he said. ‘We bought them thru Stubhub”

But the University of Memphis is hoping that’s not the case for everyone.

They sent out a tweet Monday urging fans to buy through them, saying the university is financially responsible for more than 12,000 seats.

Their seats include some costing as much as $300 for Club, going down to $100 for Upper Deck Reserved.

There are also four sections for students, and an official package including accommodations for a minimum of $920.

But even if you buy the package, you still have to get yourself to Dallas — something that’s not in the cards for every student.

Students on campus Monday said a lot of different things. Some heard they could get free tickets, others heard they could get them at a reduced price.

University officials said there was a lot of confusion about this. They had a meeting today to try to get it ironed out.