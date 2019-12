× Police: Winchester, Riverdale blocked as officers work to get suspects out of business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have blocked off the intersection of Winchester and Riverdale as they work an active scene.

According to police, authorities were called to a business burglary in the 6900 block of Winchester early Monday morning. They believe two armed individuals are still holed up inside.

Officer set up a perimeter around the establishment and are using a megaphone to call out to the suspects.