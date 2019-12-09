× Police: Subway in southwest Memphis robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the suspects responsible for an armed robbery at a Subway in southwest Memphis.

Police say the robbery happened on Saturday, December 7, at the Subway in the 2900 block of S. Third Street. The robbery reportedly happened at approximately 6:48 p.m.

Four men went into the Subway and robbed it at gunpoint. The suspects took the money from the register and left the scene on foot.

Surveillance video posted on the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page shows two men entering the restaurant with their guns drawn and approaching the cash register. Two other men enter the restaurant soon after.

Memphis police are asking anyone with information regarding this robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.