Police: Man shot to death in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was shot to death in North Memphis on Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Lema Place. Officers responded to the scene sometime after 5:30 p.m.

Police say that one man was found inside of a car, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Part of the area has been blocked off while police investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.