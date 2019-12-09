× Man charged with negligent homicide after child shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested and charged with negligent homicide after a child was shot and killed over the weekend.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Alex Brown.

Few details have been released so far, but WREG has confirmed that the shooting happened Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delta Road in the Westwood neighborhood.

The fire department said the victim was a four-year-old boy. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Brown was reportedly detained after the incident.