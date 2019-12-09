× MPD partners with non-profit to celebrate families of homicide victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has partnered with a non-profit organization to help families of homicide victims connect with one another.

The Memphis Police Department and Victims of Victory hosted the Hope and Remembrance Candlelight Service on Monday evening. Victims of Victory is a non-profit that celebrates the courage of survivors.

The organization allows the families of homicide victims to find friendship and peace in the shared experience of tragedy, along with others affected by violent crime.

“We can all share and learn from each other, how to deal with this situation,” Victims to Victory member Georgia Fisher said.

MPD deputy director Mike Ryall said, “When you come into a service like this and remember your loved one, and know that you’re very close to someone who is going through the same thing you are, it can build strength.”

Events like the Hope and Remembrance Candlelight Service offer families a night for the memory of their loved ones to live on through new friendship and support.

“Every time I see them, they hug me and try to find out how I’m doing,” Fisher said. “Sometimes they come by my house and ask me how I`m doing. Because they remember the tragedy.”