Memphis police search for missing man with dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for an 83-year-old Cordova man who has dementia.

Kenneth Vanderpool was last seen around 11 Monday in the 6000 block of Walnut Grove.

Police say he may be in a black Honda Accord, license plate 0N63L6.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black leather jacket, beige pants, and blue and green running shoes.

If you see him, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.