× Memphis philanthropist pays off layaway balances for Burlington customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis philanthropist has been paid off layaway balances for Burlington store customers.

Real estate developer Avron B. Fogelman reportedly paid off the layaway balances for more than 200 customers at the Burlington store at the Eastgate Shopping Center on Park Avenue.

This is the third year Fogelman has paid off layaway balances at the Eastgate Burlington location. Fogelman paid off layaway balances in 2016 and 2018.

In 2017, Fogelman paid for a shopping spree for children of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis.

Customers can start picking up their layaway items on Tuesday morning.

Customers who will benefit from the donation will be contacted by phone to coordinate their pickup.