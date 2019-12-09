Manhunt Monday: Who shot Cedric?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two weeks after a 9-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car, the boy's father is seeking justice after a single bullet changed his son's life forever.

Cedric Nesby loves nothing in this world more than his 9-year-old son. They share laughs, secrets, even the same name.

Two weeks ago, Nesby's life was turned upside-down when he took his son to the corner store at South Parkway and Lamar for snacks.

"My son has a big hole in the his back, he has a quarter size hole in his back," Nesby said.

Nesby says when they walked into the store, they noticed the clerk and a man arguing.

"I told my son the hurry and get his chips and what you want so we can hurry up and leave."

Nesby says things got really scary when he noticed a car driving recklessly behind him.

"Next thing I know, the car pulls up besides me and shot my car, fired two shots. I heard two shots," he said.

Nesby drove to a nearby police precinct for help. That's when he realized his son had been shot.

Nesby believes the gunman was trying to rob him.

"I had twenty dollars on me that day, twenty dollars," he said. "You shot my son in the back for twenty dollars."

Cedric Junior has spent the last 12 days in the hospital recovering from that gunshot wound, an injury that has changed his life forever.

"They are telling me that my son is going to be paralyzed," his father said. "He wakes up in the middle of the night. It's terrible to watch your son scream in agony because his back is hurting and there is nothing you can do about it."

Right now, Nesby wants nothing more than to see his son walk again and to see the gunman spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"I hope that they catch you," he said. "I will be at every court appearance that you come too, because my son may never walk again for the rest of his life, and I promise that I will do everything I can to make sure that you stay in the jail for the rest of your life ,since my son has to suffer for the rest of his life."

The person of interest wanted in connection with Cedric Nesby's shooting is Jamarrius Rucker.

Anyone with information about him should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.