Police: Man killed after woman allegedly runs him over with vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was charged with second-degree murder after police say she struck a man with a car.

Very few details have been released, but police confirmed that Deshunta Sudduth, 45, was arrested after officers were called to Methodist North Hospital early Monday morning. When they responded, they were told that a man had arrived at the hospital dead after he had been hit by a car.

That victim has not been identified, but the case has been classified as a felony arrest domestic violence according to court records.