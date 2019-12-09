Police: Man killed after woman allegedly runs him over with vehicle

Posted 11:50 am, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, December 9, 2019

Deshunta Sudduth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was charged with second-degree murder after police say she struck a man with a car.

Very few details have been released, but police confirmed that Deshunta Sudduth, 45, was arrested after officers were called to Methodist North Hospital early Monday morning. When they responded, they were told that a man had arrived at the hospital dead after he had been hit by a car.

That victim has not been identified, but the case has been classified as a felony arrest domestic violence according to court records.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.