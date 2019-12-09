× Man convicted two years after deadly Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was convicted on numerous charges two years after authorities say he shot and killed another man in Parkway Village.

Brian Howard was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, attempted voluntary manslaughter, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon with a gun.

In July 2017, police were called to the 4900 block of Judy Lynn Avenue and found 22-year-old Phillip Carr dead inside a vehicle. Another man inside the car was critically injured with a gunshot wound to the back.

The deceased victim and the 30-year-old suspect had allegedly gotten into an argument before the shooting. Carr returned fire but Howard was not hit, the D.A.’s office said.

Howard is currently serving 15 years in federal prison for an unrelated crime. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in this case in December.