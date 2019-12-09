× Man charged with capital murder after Marianna shooting

MARIANNA, Ark. — An Arkansas man was charged with capital murder following a shooting in Marianna over the weekend.

On Friday, December 6, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to Jordan Street around 6 p.m. and found a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest, face and stomach.

That victim was later identified as Derek Granville.

Further investigation revealed the shooter in this case to be Jeff Tucker of Lee County, authorities said. He was apprehended the following day after being involved in a six-hour standoff with Arkansas State Police and SWAT team members.