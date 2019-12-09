Mother of 10 killed in North Memphis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday night in North Memphis, and friends say the victim was a mother of 10 with another baby on the way.

Police confirmed that one person died just before midnight on Marble Avenue near Elridge. A man was also injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities said they expect that person to recover.

They didn't release the victims' identities, but friends identified the woman killed as Sierra Parson.

They said Parson was pregnant with another child at the time of the shooting.

"They were like, 'It's Sierra, Sierra.' I was like, 'No, it can't be.' I'm talking about, I had just seen her," said a woman, who did not want to be identified.

"She was a kind person. I just hate that that happened because she was too sweet of a person," the woman said.

She did not believe Parson was the intended target of the shooting, saying there have been some problems with different groups in the neighborhood.

Now she's thinking of the children who must now grow up without a mother.

"It's sad that she lost her life like that," she said. "Them babies have to be without their parents. I know that stuff hurts, that's sad. It hurts to even think about."

Neighbors are sticking together to help the victim's family.

At last check, police were still looking for the person responsible. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.