× Individual dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities were called to the scene of a deadly shooting overnight in North Memphis.

Police confirmed that one person died just before midnight on Marbel Avenue near Elridge.

They didn’t release the individual’s identity but a neighbor told WREG it was a woman in her 30s who lived near the Lincoln Apartments.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.