Does It Work: The Magic Pad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hitting the road this holiday season but don't want your kids in the backseat watching endless videos on YouTube? The Magic Pad claims to be a fun way to keep them entertained.

Purchased at Target for $14.99, the Magic Pad is a light-up drawing pad that glows and is reusable. It comes with three dual-sided neon pens, a cleaning cloth, stencils and fun learning activities.

"I'm really glad to see they included educational learning activities. Because we all know that road trips can be long. Really long for kids. We want it to be educational and of course you want to feed the mind during Christmas break."

It's about the same size as an iPad and on the back, you have two suction cups and three holders for your pens for east storage.

The lights are battery powered so Corie Ventura added three AAA batteries and closed it back up. Time to pick out a stencil.

"I'm gonna go with the fish and the cat."

All she had to do was place the stencil in the Magic Pad and start tracing. The neon pens glided on the screen with no issues.

Ventura then placed the glow boost card behind her artwork and pressed the white button.

"This is so cool! And it cycles through a bunch of different colors."

You can remove the black glow boost card or keep it in place. Either way, the neon colors really pop. Even more so when you turn all the lights off.

It was then time to test the cleaning cloth.

"If you apply pressure, it comes off."

So, if you're on the road this holiday season, your kids will have something creative and educational to do. Magic Pad, you passed the Does It Work test!